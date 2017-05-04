Family disturbance in Visalia ends with attempted murder charge
Federico Garza, 46, is suspected of assaulting three family members including one with a knife on Monday afternoon, police said. Police were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Roosevelt Avenue at 4:56 p.m. regarding a family disturbance where Garza is alleged to have hit three victims with his fist.
