Drugs a bigger factor than alcohol in California impaired driving
Sgt. James Andrews said a study of California drivers found that about 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study also found that about 14 percent of drivers test positive for drugs that impair driving, compared to 7.3 percent of drivers who test positive for just alcohol.
