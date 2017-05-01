Attn: Central Valley Readers! Party Thursday

For all Power Line readers in the greater Fresno area of California's central valley-the part of the wacky state that voted for Trump-I'll be speaking Thursday night at the College of the Sequoias at 7 pm in Ponderosa Hall, on the topic, "The Crisis in Higher Education: It's Even Worse Than You Think." The poster for the event appears below, but the press release from the College begins, "Visalia, CA, - Steven F. Hayward, one of the most highly esteemed historians, political scientists, and public intellectuals of the last 30 years, will give a public lecture .

