Attn: Central Valley Readers! Party Thursday
For all Power Line readers in the greater Fresno area of California's central valley-the part of the wacky state that voted for Trump-I'll be speaking Thursday night at the College of the Sequoias at 7 pm in Ponderosa Hall, on the topic, "The Crisis in Higher Education: It's Even Worse Than You Think." The poster for the event appears below, but the press release from the College begins, "Visalia, CA, - Steven F. Hayward, one of the most highly esteemed historians, political scientists, and public intellectuals of the last 30 years, will give a public lecture .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|Mon
|NSVk
|13
|Vanessa Eslinger
|Apr 29
|Ifonly
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Kenny Robertson
|Apr 23
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC