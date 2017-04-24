World War II-era C-47 to visit Nut Tr...

World War II-era C-47 to visit Nut Tree Airport

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Daily Republic

If you have never ridden in a World War II-era Douglas C-47 transport, you can do so when one of the venerable aircraft visits the Nut Tree Airport on May 8 and 9. The visit is part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum's Fly Legends of Victory tour that will see its C-47 Old Number 30 make five stops in California, starting April 29 in Bakersfield and ending May 11 in Visalia. It will first appear at Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano open house and air show May 6 and 7. The aircraft will only be open for tours at the air show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Eslinger Sat Ifonly 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Apr 27 Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Kenny Robertson Apr 23 Demo 24
Name your first boyfriend Apr 23 Tru 1
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Apr 23 Thatisntright 2
Talan Greco? (May '15) Apr 23 Jstwondering 4
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC