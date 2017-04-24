World War II-era C-47 to visit Nut Tree Airport
If you have never ridden in a World War II-era Douglas C-47 transport, you can do so when one of the venerable aircraft visits the Nut Tree Airport on May 8 and 9. The visit is part of the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum's Fly Legends of Victory tour that will see its C-47 Old Number 30 make five stops in California, starting April 29 in Bakersfield and ending May 11 in Visalia. It will first appear at Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano open house and air show May 6 and 7. The aircraft will only be open for tours at the air show.
