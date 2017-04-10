Visalia woman missing, authorities seek publica s help
A 67-year-old Visalia woman is missing and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating her. Maria Salma Gray was reported missing by family members at 6 p.m. Friday.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
