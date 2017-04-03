Visalia police plan more alcohol comp...

Visalia police plan more alcohol compliance checkups in city after 1 arrested for DUI

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Steve Rodriguez, 30, was arrested at Center Avenue and Church Street. Police officers conducted the Compliance Check Bar detail at premises in the city where alcohol is sold for on-site and off-site consumption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D... Apr 1 Cordwainer Trout 3
Does anybody have room for Mar 31 Tryitout 2
Yettem Music Thread (May '16) Mar 30 Tumbleweed 4
Nunes might lose California voters in November Mar 28 Ellis 1
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 28 Cookcoo 7
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
Kenny Robertson Mar 25 His-ex 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC