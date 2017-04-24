Visalia man guilty in beating death of his girlfrienda s 3-year-old son
A Visalia man was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son, who prosecutors say was beaten unconscious and died 11 months later, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. Trevor Jim Bishop, 34, was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony assault on a child causing death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger
|Sat
|Ifonly
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Kenny Robertson
|Apr 23
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
|Talan Greco? (May '15)
|Apr 23
|Jstwondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC