Three dogs die in Visalia house fire
The fire broke out at 2629 W. Country Ave. around 11:30 a.m. Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said the single story, single family home had smoke and fire coming out from the front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Former rentsr
|43
|Kenny Robertson
|Sun
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
|Talan Greco? (May '15)
|Apr 23
|Jstwondering
|4
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Apr 23
|Americanhistoryx
|23
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Apr 23
|Derekvinyard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC