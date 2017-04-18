Sebastien Poulenard, F5UFX, is Recipient of Intrepid Spirit Award
From the International DX Convention in Visalia California comes word that DXer and Tromelin 2014 team leader Sebastien "Seb" Poulenard, F5UFX, is the recipient of the Intrepid Spirit Award, sponsored by the Intrepid-DX Group. "This award is to recognize Sebastien's outstanding efforts to activate Juan de Nova Island as FT4JA and Tromelin Island as FT4TA," said Intrepid-DX Group Founder and Vice President Paul Ewing, N6PSE.
