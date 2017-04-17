San Joaquin Valley Homes Begins Model Construction at Chelsea West
The interest list is forming now and a grand opening is slated for late June. "We're pleased to announce we're moving quickly on this project and look forward to showing these luxury homes to homebuyers this summer," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D...
|10 hr
|Who
|4
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|22 hr
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 13
|LXP3
|1
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Apr 13
|dhex
|11
|Does anybody have room for
|Apr 12
|resident
|3
|Yettem Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 30
|Tumbleweed
|4
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Mar 28
|Ellis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC