San Joaquin Valley Homes Begins Model...

San Joaquin Valley Homes Begins Model Construction at Chelsea West

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: World News Report

The interest list is forming now and a grand opening is slated for late June. "We're pleased to announce we're moving quickly on this project and look forward to showing these luxury homes to homebuyers this summer," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D... 10 hr Who 4
Who is marketing online in Visalia? 22 hr maudifyfresnoseo 1
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 13 LXP3 1
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Apr 13 dhex 11
Does anybody have room for Apr 12 resident 3
Yettem Music Thread (May '16) Mar 30 Tumbleweed 4
Nunes might lose California voters in November Mar 28 Ellis 1
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC