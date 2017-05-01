Pizza delivery driver assaulted and r...

Pizza delivery driver assaulted and robbed in Visalia

Police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a Pizza Factory delivery driver and then robbed him Sunday afternoon in Visalia. Visalia police responded to the 600 block of South County Center, between Noble and Campus avenues, for a report of a robbery around 5:45 p.m. The victim told authorities he was punched in the face and then robbed of his cellphone and about $100 by two suspects.

