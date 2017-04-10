Nunes wona t hold town hall? Opponents schedule one anyway
Fed-up opponents of Rep. Devin Nunes are tired of waiting for their congressman to hold a town hall meeting in his district, so they're holding one without him. Billed in a flyer as "People's Town Hall For a Better Future," the meeting will be 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the Ponderosa lecture hall of the College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D...
|Apr 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Yettem Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 30
|Tumbleweed
|4
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Mar 28
|Ellis
|1
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Kenny Robertson
|Mar 25
|His-ex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC