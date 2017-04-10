Nunes wona t hold town hall? Opponent...

Nunes wona t hold town hall? Opponents schedule one anyway

Fed-up opponents of Rep. Devin Nunes are tired of waiting for their congressman to hold a town hall meeting in his district, so they're holding one without him. Billed in a flyer as "People's Town Hall For a Better Future," the meeting will be 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the Ponderosa lecture hall of the College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

