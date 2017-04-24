Mom outraged after a teacher hangs a Confederate flag above her daughtera s school desk
Although Eboni Goodman says Confederate flags are relatively common sights around Visalia, the last place she expected to find one was on the ceiling of her daughter's history classroom at La Joya Middle School - right above her daughter's desk. It's particularly hurtful, Goodman says, because she and her 13-year-old daughter are African American, and the Confederate flag is a painful reminder of America's slave history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Wed
|Well Well
|3
|Kenny Robertson
|Apr 23
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
|Talan Greco? (May '15)
|Apr 23
|Jstwondering
|4
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Apr 23
|Americanhistoryx
|23
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC