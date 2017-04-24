Mom outraged after a teacher hangs a Confederate flag above her daughtera s school desk

Mom outraged after a teacher hangs a ...

Tuesday Apr 25

Although Eboni Goodman says Confederate flags are relatively common sights around Visalia, the last place she expected to find one was on the ceiling of her daughter's history classroom at La Joya Middle School - right above her daughter's desk. It's particularly hurtful, Goodman says, because she and her 13-year-old daughter are African American, and the Confederate flag is a painful reminder of America's slave history.

