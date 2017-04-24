Milk Specialties Global taps further ...

Milk Specialties Global taps further into clean label with calcium caseinate from US rBGH-free milk

Friday Apr 7

Milk Specialties Global has expanded further into the clean label sports nutrition market with the launch of a new calcium caseinate. A©iStock/marekuliasz Milk Specialties Global, a dairy protein manufacturer based in Minnesota, has launched a clean label calcium caseinate produced from US milk to better target the growing sports nutrition market.

