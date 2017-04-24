Milk Specialties Global taps further into clean label with calcium caseinate from US rBGH-free milk
Milk Specialties Global has expanded further into the clean label sports nutrition market with the launch of a new calcium caseinate. A©iStock/marekuliasz Milk Specialties Global, a dairy protein manufacturer based in Minnesota, has launched a clean label calcium caseinate produced from US milk to better target the growing sports nutrition market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Former rentsr
|43
|Kenny Robertson
|Sun
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
|Talan Greco? (May '15)
|Apr 23
|Jstwondering
|4
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Apr 23
|Americanhistoryx
|23
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Apr 23
|Derekvinyard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC