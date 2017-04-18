Man sentenced 34 years to life in Visalia bicyclist shooting
A Visalia man was sentenced 34 years to life in prison Wednesday for attempted murder after he shot a bicyclist in 2012. A Tulare County jury in March found Martin Fierro, 32, guilty of attempted murder with the special allegation of personally using a firearm and causing great bodily injury.
