Man sentenced 34 years to life in Vis...

Man sentenced 34 years to life in Visalia bicyclist shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Visalia man was sentenced 34 years to life in prison Wednesday for attempted murder after he shot a bicyclist in 2012. A Tulare County jury in March found Martin Fierro, 32, guilty of attempted murder with the special allegation of personally using a firearm and causing great bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenny Robertson 19 hr Why 10
looking for Kenneth Robertson (Oct '16) 20 hr Why 8
kenneth Robertson (Jun '16) 22 hr Why 2
Kenneth Robertson (Mar '16) 22 hr Why 2
Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08) Thu Wvnspv 22
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Thu Wvnspv 2
News Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D... Apr 17 Who 4
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,361 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC