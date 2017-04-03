Is George Takei running for Congress? Not in this galaxy - CNET

Is George Takei running for Congress?...

Sorry, Star Trek fans, but Sulu's portrayer won't be boldly going into politics -- at least not right now. Mr. Sulu himself fooled many fans late Friday night and early Saturday morning by claiming he was running for Congress.

