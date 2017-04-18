Donate blood for discount tickets to Clovis Rodeo finals

The Clovis Rodeo will host a blood drive, where participants can receive a free shirt and discounts to the rodeo finals, April 26 at the rodeo ground's Association Hall, 748 Rodeo Drive. The drive runs from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants may also reap the benefits by donating at any of the Central California Blood Centers in Fresno or Visalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.