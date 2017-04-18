Donate blood for discount tickets to Clovis Rodeo finals
The Clovis Rodeo will host a blood drive, where participants can receive a free shirt and discounts to the rodeo finals, April 26 at the rodeo ground's Association Hall, 748 Rodeo Drive. The drive runs from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants may also reap the benefits by donating at any of the Central California Blood Centers in Fresno or Visalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Wvnspv
|22
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|13 hr
|Wvnspv
|2
|Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D...
|Apr 17
|Who
|4
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Apr 13
|dhex
|11
|Does anybody have room for
|Apr 12
|resident
|3
|Yettem Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 30
|Tumbleweed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC