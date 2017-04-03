Coronera s Office seeks relatives of man who died in Visalia

The Tulare County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding relatives of a man who was found dead in his Visalia home on April 4. Deputies were called to the 300 block of North Vista Drive on April 4 and found Frank Edward Fetzer, 70, had died inside. The death was considered natural and Fetzer had no evidence of trauma, the Sheriff's Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.