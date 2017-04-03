Coronera s Office seeks relatives of man who died in Visalia
The Tulare County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding relatives of a man who was found dead in his Visalia home on April 4. Deputies were called to the 300 block of North Vista Drive on April 4 and found Frank Edward Fetzer, 70, had died inside. The death was considered natural and Fetzer had no evidence of trauma, the Sheriff's Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D...
|Apr 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Does anybody have room for
|Mar 31
|Tryitout
|2
|Yettem Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 30
|Tumbleweed
|4
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Mar 28
|Ellis
|1
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Kenny Robertson
|Mar 25
|His-ex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC