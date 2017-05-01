Bequette House in Three Rivers opens to public after museum restores it
A small, white house in Three Rivers known as the Bequette House has been restored by the Three Rivers Historical Museum . A ribbon cutting and grand opening will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. May 7. The public is invited.
