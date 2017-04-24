Amid greener pastures, ranchers stay cautious
Record rainfall this season has brought abundant grasses for grazing cattle, but some California ranchers say they remain cautious about increasing their herds, awaiting better market prices and another healthy water year. “Sometimes you don't want to get in too big of a hurry to do these things,” said Butte County rancher Myron Openshaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ladies beware
|40 min
|Uknow
|1
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|19 hr
|Well Well
|3
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Former rentsr
|43
|Kenny Robertson
|Apr 23
|Demo
|24
|Name your first boyfriend
|Apr 23
|Tru
|1
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Apr 23
|Thatisntright
|2
|Talan Greco? (May '15)
|Apr 23
|Jstwondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC