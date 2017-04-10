A pastor and a geneticist hunt for the DNA of Jesus with help from History TV
What he found is a secret, but a two-hour TV show about the quest will be shown on History at 9 p.m. Sunday. Basile is the lead pastor of Encounter Road Church in Clovis and Visalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Thu
|LXP3
|1
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Thu
|dhex
|11
|Does anybody have room for
|Wed
|resident
|3
|Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D...
|Apr 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Yettem Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 30
|Tumbleweed
|4
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Mar 28
|Ellis
|1
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC