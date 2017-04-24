1 dead, 1 critically injured in late-night shooting in Visalia

A 41-year-old woman was killed and a 51-year-old man was critically injured by a gunman late Tuesday in Visalia, police reported. The pair, one on a bicycle and the other walking, were traveling together in the 1800 block of South Encina Street at 11:41 p.m. when they were approached by a man on foot who fired several shots at them before running south on Encina, police said.

