Visalia man gets 36 years to life in baseball bat attack

A 33-year-old Visalia man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years to life in prison after he clubbed a roommate with a baseball bat in 2012, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. Marco Antonio Alderete was found guilty of attempted murder with the special allegation of using a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury and also assault with a deadly weapon.

