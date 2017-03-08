Visalia man gets 36 years to life in baseball bat attack
A 33-year-old Visalia man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years to life in prison after he clubbed a roommate with a baseball bat in 2012, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. Marco Antonio Alderete was found guilty of attempted murder with the special allegation of using a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury and also assault with a deadly weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|12 hr
|Who
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 7
|Jim I know who wh...
|34
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC