Visalia man, back near scene of crime, arrested on bank robbery charge
A Visalia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of bank robbery after returning to an area near the scene of the alleged crime. Alexander Truesdell, 24, of Visalia, is suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on South Mooney Boulevard at 4:04 p.m. Monday.
