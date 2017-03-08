Ulta Beauty warehouse and its 600 jobs appear destined for Fresno site
Clayco, a Chicago construction firm, has set up a construction trailer office at East and Central avenues in south Fresno. The company has identified Ulta Beauty as its client for a 670,000-square-foot e-commerce distribution center in Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Jim I know who wh...
|35
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
|That guy
|Feb 26
|Donovan Murphy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC