Ulta Beauty warehouse and its 600 job...

Ulta Beauty warehouse and its 600 jobs appear destined for Fresno site

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Clayco, a Chicago construction firm, has set up a construction trailer office at East and Central avenues in south Fresno. The company has identified Ulta Beauty as its client for a 670,000-square-foot e-commerce distribution center in Fresno.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Tue Jim I know who wh... 35
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 6 Sue 2
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Mar 6 Hi Christy W 9
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Mar 5 Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Mar 5 The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
That guy Feb 26 Donovan Murphy 1
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC