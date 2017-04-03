Tulare County man files dozens of ADA...

Tulare County man files dozens of ADA lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: TurnTo23.com

A Tulare County man named Jose Trujillo is listed as the plaintiff in 31 federal lawsuits that have been filed since the start of 2017, including ten since the beginning of March, KFSN-TV in Fresno reported Thursday . Among those being sued--two Visalia grocery stores, and a Flyers gas station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D... Sat Cordwainer Trout 3
Does anybody have room for Mar 31 Tryitout 2
Yettem Music Thread (May '16) Mar 30 Tumbleweed 4
Nunes might lose California voters in November Mar 28 Ellis 1
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 28 Cookcoo 7
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
Kenny Robertson Mar 25 His-ex 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC