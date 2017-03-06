Three people sent to the hospital after a crash overturns their vehicle in Visalia

Three people were transported to the hospital after their truck, which was towing a boat, collided with another truck and overturned in Visalia Saturday night. The crash happened near Road 132 and Avenue 368 around 7 p.m. A motorist driving a Ford F150 east on Avenue 368 allegedly stopped at the stop sign, but then failed to see a white Toyota Tacoma with a boat hooked to the rear traveling south on Road 132, said California Highway Patrol officer Cory Bischel.

