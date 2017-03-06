Three people sent to the hospital after a crash overturns their vehicle in Visalia
Three people were transported to the hospital after their truck, which was towing a boat, collided with another truck and overturned in Visalia Saturday night. The crash happened near Road 132 and Avenue 368 around 7 p.m. A motorist driving a Ford F150 east on Avenue 368 allegedly stopped at the stop sign, but then failed to see a white Toyota Tacoma with a boat hooked to the rear traveling south on Road 132, said California Highway Patrol officer Cory Bischel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|Jim I know who wh...
|35
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mon
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mon
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Sun
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Sun
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 25
|Sugg45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC