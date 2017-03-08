Student volunteers selling papers for...

Student volunteers selling papers for Kids Day

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Lisa Trafolla, 16, has a renal cyst removed at Valley Children's Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 near Madera, Calif. Advancements in surgery techniques and technology in the last three decades have dramatically decreased potential health problems for patients who now benefit from less invasive surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Tue Jim I know who wh... 35
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 6 Sue 2
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Mar 6 Hi Christy W 9
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Mar 5 Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Mar 5 The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
That guy Feb 26 Donovan Murphy 1
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC