Sex trafficker sentenced to 40 years ...

Sex trafficker sentenced to 40 years in Operation Baby Face

Yesterday

The leader of a sex trafficking ring in Tulare County was sentenced to 40 years in state prison Wednesday, making him the first person sentenced in Operation Baby Face. Antonio Alvarez, 44, of Visalia, was arrested in August after authorities busted the ring that snared 13 women and girls, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said.

