Sex trafficker sentenced to 40 years in Operation Baby Face
The leader of a sex trafficking ring in Tulare County was sentenced to 40 years in state prison Wednesday, making him the first person sentenced in Operation Baby Face. Antonio Alvarez, 44, of Visalia, was arrested in August after authorities busted the ring that snared 13 women and girls, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|1 hr
|Lil moco
|4
|Kenny Robertson
|23 hr
|Melodee
|2
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Who
|36
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC