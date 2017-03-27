Self-Help celebrates designation at N...

Self-Help celebrates designation at NeighborWorks Homeownership Center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The recognition helps the community development organization obtain the resources and coordination it needs to deliver and expand homeownership opportunities in the San Joaquin Valley. Self-Help serves as a "one-stop shop" for homebuyers helping them to navigate mortgage rates, the effect of credit scores on loans, down payments, and more through Gateway: Your Path to Homeownership program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nunes might lose California voters in November Tue Ellis 1
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 28 Cookcoo 7
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
Kenny Robertson Mar 25 His-ex 3
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
Male prostitution (Jun '13) Mar 15 Gorge ayon 7
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC