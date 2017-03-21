San Joaquin Valley Homes plans to open three new communities this year

San Joaquin Valley Homes plans to open at least three new communities this year after ending 2016 on a strong note with a 25 percent increase in the number of houses closed compared to the year before. Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Randy Merrill and Jim Robinson, SJV Homes is shooting to build its 1,000th house by the end of this year.

