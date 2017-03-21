Quesadilla Gorilla to open 2 new Fresno restaurants

Fresnans will soon have the chance to chow down on a lot more creative quesadillas - say, a "Kanye asada" quesadilla - as Quesadilla Gorilla plans to open two restaurants in the city. The business already has the tiny Visalia restaurant it started three years ago on Main Street, and a food truck that's a regular at Fresno events like Gazebo Gardens nursery's food truck nights .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.