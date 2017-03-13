People Have a Lot of Feelings About This Viral Real-Life Giving Tree That Got Cut Down

FEBRUARY 5: A tree stump in an avocado grove, one of the permanent crops of the area that some farmers are cutting back because of the expense of year-round water needs, is seen on February 5, 2014 near Visalia, California. Now in its third straight year of unprecedented drought, California is experiencing its driest year on record, dating back 119 years and possible the worst in the past 500 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.