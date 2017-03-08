Magnolia Health Corporation to Pay $3...

Magnolia Health Corporation to Pay $325,000 To Settle EEOC Class Disability Discrimination Case

Wednesday Mar 8

Magnolia Health Corporation, a Visalia, Calif.-based company that operates health care and assisted living facilities throughout California's Central Valley, will pay $325,000 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced today. EEOC filed suit against the company in September 2015, charging that since 2012, Magnolia had discriminated against a class of applicants and employees on the basis of their disability, having a record of a disability, or being perceived as having one.

