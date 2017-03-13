High school student arrested for alleged robbery of middle schooler
A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a middle school student on the street, Visalia police said. Just before noon, the youth services officer for Divisadero Middle School was contacted about a robbery that happened that morning.
#1 Yesterday
Ahhh, the memories! Remember the god old days, when you'd get robbed and there was nothing that would happen, like, you'd get robbed and no media outlet existed to provide an outlet and/or notify and remind the public about his ever-present threat?
There's all kinds of like anti-bullying measures and some such, and I just hoohah all the poo-pooers complaining about regulations and about how there are too many regulations and all that nonsense.
All that ....ballyhoo.
My name is Who. How about you. I stopped hitting enter. Maybe I can save www.topi.com some money bony making another line darn it I just did it again hopefully one extra line doesn't cost much because I....just....can't....stop!
#2 Yesterday
That's a MESSED UP typo, man, I hate looking at it!
Remember the GOoD old days? I hope this extra post is not costing them any money. Darn it! Here I go again! I can't stop!
#3 Yesterday
Man these typos are roughing me up today! "bony"? Please do not infer from my auto-correct anything about me. That word can't be good, unless you are relaxing with your wife and you start to feeling a little bony.
That could be BOTH a noun AND a verb.
Darnit! Stop man! Just Stop! I can't Oh no?! What will I dowho?
