High school student arrested for alle...

High school student arrested for alleged robbery of middle schooler

There are 3 comments on the The Fresno Bee story from Yesterday, titled High school student arrested for alleged robbery of middle schooler. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing a middle school student on the street, Visalia police said. Just before noon, the youth services officer for Divisadero Middle School was contacted about a robbery that happened that morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Who

San Mateo, CA

#1 Yesterday
Ahhh, the memories! Remember the god old days, when you'd get robbed and there was nothing that would happen, like, you'd get robbed and no media outlet existed to provide an outlet and/or notify and remind the public about his ever-present threat?
There's all kinds of like anti-bullying measures and some such, and I just hoohah all the poo-pooers complaining about regulations and about how there are too many regulations and all that nonsense.
All that ....ballyhoo.
My name is Who. How about you. I stopped hitting enter. Maybe I can save www.topi.com some money bony making another line darn it I just did it again hopefully one extra line doesn't cost much because I....just....can't....stop!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Who

San Mateo, CA

#2 Yesterday
That's a MESSED UP typo, man, I hate looking at it!
Remember the GOoD old days? I hope this extra post is not costing them any money. Darn it! Here I go again! I can't stop!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Who

San Mateo, CA

#3 Yesterday
Man these typos are roughing me up today! "bony"? Please do not infer from my auto-correct anything about me. That word can't be good, unless you are relaxing with your wife and you start to feeling a little bony.
That could be BOTH a noun AND a verb.
Darnit! Stop man! Just Stop! I can't Oh no?! What will I dowho?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Male prostitution (Jun '13) 10 hr Gorge ayon 7
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 11 hr Gorge ayon 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) 11 hr Syco from Delano 5
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Tue dhex 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Sun Sue 35
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Sun Sue 2
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 6 Sue 2
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC