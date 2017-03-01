Healthcare, Insurance Leaders To Conv...

Healthcare, Insurance Leaders To Convene For UnitedAg's Health Innovation Forum

HEALTHCARE, INSURANCE LEADERS TO CONVENE FOR UNITEDAG'S HEALTH INNOVATION FORUM Mar. 6, 2017 Source: UnitedAg sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture UnitedAg, unitedag.org, a member-owned agricultural trade association representing more than 650 organizations and 35,000 insured members in California and Arizona, announced it will convene healthcare and insurance industry leaders from across the country for a Health Innovation Forum, to be held March 17 as part of UnitedAg's Annual Conference at the Westin Verasa in Napa, Calif.

