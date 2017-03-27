He got away with armed robbery a " no...

He got away with armed robbery a " now hea s sentenced to 13 years

Dion McCormic of Visalia on Monday, March, 27, 2017, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing two men at gunpoint in downtown Visalia in 2014. A Visalia man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday for robbing two men at gunpoint nearly three years ago.

