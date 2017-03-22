Fresno Elka s Lodge honors veterans w...

Fresno Elka s Lodge honors veterans with St. Patricka s Day luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Fresno Bee

As Bill Flores sat at the Elks Lodge in northeast Fresno on Sunday for its third annual Veteran's St. Patrick's Day Recognition and Luncheon event, he knew he had come a long way from when he returned from serving in the U.S. Army in 1969. Flores, humbled by the recognition Sunday, said Vietnam era veterans especially were not treated with the same praise as veterans who served at any other time in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mon Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
Male prostitution (Jun '13) Mar 15 Gorge ayon 7
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Mar 15 Gorge ayon 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Mar 15 Syco from Delano 5
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 12 Sue 35
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC