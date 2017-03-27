Fresno and Visalia industrial real estate ends 2016 on a high note
Industrial real estate had a record-setting year in 2016 with vacant spaces filling up, new construction on the upswing and rents rising for the third year in a row, according to a report from Colliers International . In Fresno, the industry saw an uptick in business thanks to relocating many of the more than 150 companies displaced by high-speed rail construction and by finding space for online companies looking for a central location in California where goods can be shipped within a day or two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harsh portrayal of their hometown congressman D...
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Does anybody have room for
|Fri
|Tryitout
|2
|Yettem Music Thread (May '16)
|Mar 30
|Tumbleweed
|4
|Nunes might lose California voters in November
|Mar 28
|Ellis
|1
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 28
|Cookcoo
|7
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Kenny Robertson
|Mar 25
|His-ex
|3
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC