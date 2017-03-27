Fresno and Visalia industrial real es...

Fresno and Visalia industrial real estate ends 2016 on a high note

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Industrial real estate had a record-setting year in 2016 with vacant spaces filling up, new construction on the upswing and rents rising for the third year in a row, according to a report from Colliers International . In Fresno, the industry saw an uptick in business thanks to relocating many of the more than 150 companies displaced by high-speed rail construction and by finding space for online companies looking for a central location in California where goods can be shipped within a day or two.

Read more at The Fresno Bee.

