Fresno and Visalia industrial real estate ends 2016 on a high note

Industrial real estate had a record-setting year in 2016 with vacant spaces filling up, new construction on the upswing and rents rising for the third year in a row, according to a report from Colliers International . In Fresno, the industry saw an uptick in business thanks to relocating many of the more than 150 companies displaced by high-speed rail construction and by finding space for online companies looking for a central location in California where goods can be shipped within a day or two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.