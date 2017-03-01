Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, March 2
Check out various art galleries including an exhibit featuring photos by Amtrak passengers at Jeffrey Scott Agency or Art Scientifique at Chris Sorensen Studio, a unique crossover show with work from artists and scientists. Known for their bluesy rock and roll, the band has been compared to the likes of The White Stripes and The Black Keys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Fri
|corruption x
|1
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Fri
|Kenny
|7
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Thu
|Kenny
|8
|That guy
|Feb 26
|Donovan Murphy
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 25
|Sugg45
|4
|Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter
|Feb 23
|Sugg45
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC