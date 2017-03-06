Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks ...

Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly 40-year career

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Fresno Bee

At the end of this month Lindsay Mann will leave Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia where he has worked for nearly four decades - almost half of those as chief executive officer. Mann, 61, is the third CEO of the taxpayer-supported hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 4 min Jim I know who wh... 35
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 21 hr Sue 2
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... 23 hr Hi Christy W 9
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Sun Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Sun The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 25 Sugg45 4
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC