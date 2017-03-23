53-year-old woman cited for prostitution at Visalia massage parlor
The Moonlight Massage parlor in Visalia was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a 53-year-old employee was cited for prostitution. After an investigation at the massage parlor, Xi Ying Huang was cited for prostitution, Visalia police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|20 hr
|Lil moco
|4
|Kenny Robertson
|Thu
|Melodee
|2
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Who
|36
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC