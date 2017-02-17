Visalia school bus loaded with studen...

Visalia school bus loaded with students involved in crash

Tuesday Feb 14

A Visalia Unified School District bus loaded with students was damaged in a crash Tuesday afternoon near West Caldwell Avenue and South Shirk Road. The California Highway Patrol reported the crash involving the school bus and two other vehicles about 3:26 p.m. The school bus sustained major damage to the front end, and students on board used an emergency exit to evacuate.

