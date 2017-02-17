Visalia school bus loaded with students involved in crash
A Visalia Unified School District bus loaded with students was damaged in a crash Tuesday afternoon near West Caldwell Avenue and South Shirk Road. The California Highway Patrol reported the crash involving the school bus and two other vehicles about 3:26 p.m. The school bus sustained major damage to the front end, and students on board used an emergency exit to evacuate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|mamabear
|25
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Feb 5
|Michele
|1
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC