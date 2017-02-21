Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burglaries
There are 2 comments on the The Fresno Bee story from Saturday Feb 18, titled Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burglaries. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:
A Visalia man was arrested Friday as the suspect in two burglary incidents that happened at a Visalia church, police said.
#1 Monday Feb 20
news says
"A Visalia man was arrested Friday as the suspect in two burglary incidents that happened at a Visalia church, police said.
xxxxx, 33, allegedly burglarized Heart of the Valley Church, at 2800 W. Walnut Ave., on Feb. 3 during after hours, and on Thursday the church was burglarized again after hours.
The suspect stole consumables and electronic equipment during both incidents.
Esquivel was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Read more here: http://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/crime/art...
Who says
So much for that good-old-fashioned Christian forgiveness. If a man strikes your right cheek, give him your left cheek to strike as well.
I have no doubt that the pastor(s) of this particular church is/are completely lacking anything that resembles Christian ethics, unless Christian ethics demands that you cheat on your wife with a "volunteer" on the church's worship team.
Just a thought....
My name is Who.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Was he an undocumented alien
|
