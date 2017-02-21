Visalia man arrested as suspect in ch...

Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burglaries

There are 2 comments on the The Fresno Bee story from Saturday Feb 18, titled Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burglaries. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:

A Visalia man was arrested Friday as the suspect in two burglary incidents that happened at a Visalia church, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Who

San Mateo, CA

#1 Monday Feb 20
news says
"A Visalia man was arrested Friday as the suspect in two burglary incidents that happened at a Visalia church, police said.
xxxxx, 33, allegedly burglarized Heart of the Valley Church, at 2800 W. Walnut Ave., on Feb. 3 during after hours, and on Thursday the church was burglarized again after hours.
The suspect stole consumables and electronic equipment during both incidents.
Esquivel was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and booked into the Tulare County Jail.
Read more here: http://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/crime/art...
Who says
So much for that good-old-fashioned Christian forgiveness. If a man strikes your right cheek, give him your left cheek to strike as well.
I have no doubt that the pastor(s) of this particular church is/are completely lacking anything that resembles Christian ethics, unless Christian ethics demands that you cheat on your wife with a "volunteer" on the church's worship team.
Just a thought....
My name is Who.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#4 7 hrs ago
Was he an undocumented alien
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Tue badinga7 26
Cute college boy with girl body wants to get po... Feb 19 BearDick 2
Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter Feb 18 wjabbe 1
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC