Visalia house fire leaves tortoise injured, $20,000 worth of damage
A residential structure fire in Visalia on Monday afternoon resulted in $20,000 worth of damage and one injured tortoise. The Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to 2731 N. Shady Court at 3:43 p.m. and discovered light smoke coming from the one-story home's garage.
