Visalia house fire leaves tortoise in...

Visalia house fire leaves tortoise injured, $20,000 worth of damage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

A residential structure fire in Visalia on Monday afternoon resulted in $20,000 worth of damage and one injured tortoise. The Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to 2731 N. Shady Court at 3:43 p.m. and discovered light smoke coming from the one-story home's garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) 21 hr Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Mon 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 5 Wow 2
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Feb 5 Michele 1
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulare County was issued at February 07 at 11:03PM PST

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC