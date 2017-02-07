Visalia hospital board to hear objections to a closeda neonatal unit on Feb. 16
There will be a special board meeting of the Kaweah Delta Health Care District on Feb. 16 for doctors who want to discuss the board's decision to limit physician access to the hospital neonatal intensive care unit. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Regional Cancer Center, 4945 W. Cypress Ave., in Visalia.
