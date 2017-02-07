Visalia hospital board to hear object...

Visalia hospital board to hear objections to a closeda neonatal unit on Feb. 16

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Fresno Bee

There will be a special board meeting of the Kaweah Delta Health Care District on Feb. 16 for doctors who want to discuss the board's decision to limit physician access to the hospital neonatal intensive care unit. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Regional Cancer Center, 4945 W. Cypress Ave., in Visalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) 15 hr Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) 22 hr 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 5 Wow 2
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Feb 5 Michele 1
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulare County was issued at February 07 at 5:45PM PST

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC