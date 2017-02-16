Visalia couple win big on a The Price is Righta
Reymar Sarmiento and his girlfriend from Visalia, Calif. were contestants on the February 14, 2017 "The Price is Right."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Wed
|Who
|3
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Wed
|mamabear
|25
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Paul
|3
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Feb 5
|Michele
|1
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC