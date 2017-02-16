Visalia couple win big on a The Price...

Visalia couple win big on a The Price is Righta

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Reymar Sarmiento and his girlfriend from Visalia, Calif. were contestants on the February 14, 2017 "The Price is Right."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Wed Who 3
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Wed mamabear 25
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Tue Paul 3
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Feb 5 Michele 1
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Tulare County was issued at February 16 at 1:45PM PST

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,921,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC