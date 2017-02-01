Valley Childrena s doctor group takes over baby, child care at Visalia hospital
The Visalia hospital will continue to staff the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric beds with nurses, respiratory therapists and other providers, but Valley Children's Medical Group is providing the doctors. And the medical group is adding neonatal nurse practitioners for the 15-bed unit that provides care for critically ill babies.
