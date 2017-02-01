'This monster has never shown one ounce of remorse': Man sentenced to die in toddler's murder
A man who continues to maintain his innocence in the sexual assault and murder of a 3-year-old girl is now on California's death row. Christopher Cheary, 26, was sentenced this week, nearly seven years after the death of Sophia Acosta, the daughter of Cheary's ex-girlfriend.
