She was 61 when the bank fired her. Was she too old? Or did she fail to do her job?
For more than a decade, customer service manager Barbara Barkley's desk at the Bank of the West in northwest Fresno was near the front entrance so she could greet customers, help them with their banking needs and keep an eye on her staff of tellers. But when a new branch manager took over in 2013, he hired a younger, prettier woman with no bank teller experience to be Barkley's assistant and to take over Barkley's desk.
