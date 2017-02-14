She was 61 when the bank fired her. W...

She was 61 when the bank fired her. Was she too old? Or did she fail to do her job?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Fresno Bee

For more than a decade, customer service manager Barbara Barkley's desk at the Bank of the West in northwest Fresno was near the front entrance so she could greet customers, help them with their banking needs and keep an eye on her staff of tellers. But when a new branch manager took over in 2013, he hired a younger, prettier woman with no bank teller experience to be Barkley's assistant and to take over Barkley's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) 4 hr Paul 3
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 6 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Feb 5 Michele 1
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC